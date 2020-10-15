Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSCC stock remained flat at $$78.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

