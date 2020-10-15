Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,246,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCH traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.50. 509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,297. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.81.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.