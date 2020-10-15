iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) Shares Down 1%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZB) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 22,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

