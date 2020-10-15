IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in September

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSML stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

