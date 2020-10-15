iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 92.9% in September

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 392.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32.

