iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RING traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.87. 165,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,266. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

