iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, October 19th

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)’s stock is going to split on Monday, October 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

