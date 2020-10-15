J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $140.01 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.68.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,727 shares in the company, valued at $43,487,838.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

