Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.