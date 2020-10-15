Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,945 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

