Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JADA opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Jade Art Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

