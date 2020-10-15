JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €15.00 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.27).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €14.38 ($16.92) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.80.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.