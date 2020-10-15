Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,357,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,371,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,662,000 after buying an additional 6,151,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,844,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after buying an additional 405,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after buying an additional 240,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 5,151,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

