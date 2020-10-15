Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

