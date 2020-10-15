Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BNP PARIBAS/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

