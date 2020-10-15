Jefferies Financial Group Comments on China Mobile Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of China Mobile in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mobile’s FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in China Mobile by 607.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

