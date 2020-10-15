Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR in a report released on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.07.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

