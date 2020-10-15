Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Buy

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CUBE opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,065,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,535,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,305,000 after buying an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

