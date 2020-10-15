Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTI. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 90,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

