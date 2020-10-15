Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apartment Investment and Management Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

