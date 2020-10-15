JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 184.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

ATHA stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

In related news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

