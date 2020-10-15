Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $44.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JCI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

NYSE:JCI opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,049,000 after acquiring an additional 741,462 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,466,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,752 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

