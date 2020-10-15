Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.