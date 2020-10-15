Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

