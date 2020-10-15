Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.95-8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.2-82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.75 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

