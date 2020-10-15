Jon Jayal Buys 4,156 Shares of Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) Stock

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) insider Jon Jayal acquired 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,987.20 ($6,515.81).

Shares of QXT opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Thursday. Quixant PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 million and a PE ratio of 25.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Quixant in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

