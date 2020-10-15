Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Insider Acquires A$29,750.00 in Stock

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) insider Susan Forrester bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.90 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,750.00 ($21,250.00).

Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Susan Forrester purchased 7,500 shares of Jumbo Interactive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$13.00 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of A$97,500.00 ($69,642.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$12.22.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.73%.

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

