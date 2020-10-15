JUST (JST) Market Cap Reaches $62.20 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, JUST has traded down 1% against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $62.20 million and $56.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00272987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.33 or 0.01477919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 257.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00976900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

