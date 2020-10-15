Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.12. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

