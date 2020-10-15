KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in September

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $25.83 on Thursday. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts anticipate that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.