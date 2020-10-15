Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

KMR opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.90.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

