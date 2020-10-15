Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.37) on Thursday. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.90.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

