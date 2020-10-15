Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €155.53 ($182.98).

DB1 stock opened at €146.85 ($172.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is €150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €150.08. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1 year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

