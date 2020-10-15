KeyCorp Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $62.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.80.

FANG stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

