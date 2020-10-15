KeyCorp Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $118.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.54.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $108.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AMETEK by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.