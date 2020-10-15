KickCoin (KICK) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.04933713 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031934 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickCoin (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars.

