Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.18 ($77.86).

FRA KGX opened at €79.24 ($93.22) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.91.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

