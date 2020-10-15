KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,748,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

