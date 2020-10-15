Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $22,708.69 and $830.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00398362 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012661 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007767 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

