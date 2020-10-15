KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 13th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of KNOP opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.38. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

