Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Komatsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

KMTUY stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Komatsu had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

