Kryll (KRL) One Day Volume Tops $53,301.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $53,301.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.04883043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00051216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031933 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.