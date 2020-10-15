Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of KLIC opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 708.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 166,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 169,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.