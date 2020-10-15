KUN 1-Day Volume Tops $29.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $11,851.73 and $29.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN token can now be purchased for approximately $5.93 or 0.00052330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KUN has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00272256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.01480048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 231.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00888571 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io.

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

