KWHCoin (KWH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

KWHCoin (CURRENCY:KWH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One KWHCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KWHCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. KWHCoin has a market capitalization of $27,165.45 and $171,399.00 worth of KWHCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KWHCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00272379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.01479553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 275.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00979118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000642 BTC.

KWHCoin Token Profile

KWHCoin launched on December 21st, 2017. KWHCoin’s total supply is 2,193,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,807,438,681 tokens. KWHCoin’s official Twitter account is @KwhCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KWHCoin is /r/kwhcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KWHCoin is www.kwhcoin.com.

KWHCoin Token Trading

KWHCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KWHCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KWHCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KWHCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KWHCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KWHCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.