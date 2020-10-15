L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

NYSE:LB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

