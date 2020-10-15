Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $183.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $14.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.26.

NYSE LH opened at $192.87 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $308,000. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.1% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 437.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

