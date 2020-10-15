Lake Street Capital Raises Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $30.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NLS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 59.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 139,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 124,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.