Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 5th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by 59.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

