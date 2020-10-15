Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LAUR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.